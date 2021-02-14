House impeachment managers confident they made their best case after Trump's acquittal

Rep.
Jamie Raskin tells reporters that he is confident in the case House impeachment managers made against former President Trump, despite acquittal.
Rep.
Watch VideoThe Senate has voted to acquit Donald Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection at the U.S...
House impeachment managers sparred with defense lawyers for former President Donald Trump on the Senate floor on Friday about..