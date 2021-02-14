Ikkjut Jammu performs 'shanti yagya' on 2nd anniversary of Pulwama attack

India remembered the Pulwama attack brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation two years ago on February 14.

Ikkjut Jammu paid tribute to the Pulwama martyrs by organizing a 'shanti yagya.'

Jaish-e-Mohammad's (JeM) suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar rammed his explosive-laden car into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy, killing 40 Indian soldiers.

Convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

BJP leaders also paid homage to the Pulwama martyrs today.