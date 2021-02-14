Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 647,657; 11,722 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,275 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which brings the total to 647,657 people.
Today, the indiana department of health announced that 1- thousand-275 additional hoosiers have been diagnosed with covid-19.
That brings the total number of indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus to 647-thousand-657.
A total of 11-thousand-722 hoosiers are confirmed to have died from covid-19.
As of today, 38 percent of i-c-u beds are available and over 79 percent of ventilators are available.
Around our region tonight, 237 new covid cases and 7 deaths to report.
Adams reporting 7 new cases.
Allen reporting 91 cases.
Dekalb reporting 12.
Huntington with 14 new cases and one death being reported.
Jay with 3 new cases.and noble county reporting 4.
Steuben reporting 3.5 in both wabash and wells.
And whitley county reporting 17.the ohio state department of health is adding??1- thousand-125 additional deaths in count from nov-dec.
Paulding reporting 2 cases and van wert is reporting 6 cases and one death tonight.
For more coronavirus coverage around the region, log on to our website at w-f-f-t dot com.
Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.
20-thousand-409 first doses have been administered...and 19- thousand-834 are now fully vaccinated.the total first dose of the vaccine administered in the state is over 799-thousand.
And number of fully vaccinated is over 320-thousand..