Ayers Community Outreach clothing giveaway honors late congressman John Lewis

Volunteers say it's imperative we lend a helping hand to those in need.

Ayers Community Outreach is collecting clothes to honor American civil rights leader and politician U.S. Representative John Lewis.

Fox 55 nico pennisi spoke with volunteers about the importance of lending a helping hand.

Lisa moore is spending her saturday in the basement of victory worship center church folding clothes.

It's her way of giving back."sometimes just that one outfit or just those two outfits, you feel like you're not forgotten.

You feel like somebody sees you and somebody cares."

Mooreshe's volunteering with ayers community outreach."no shoes on your feet?

We have shoes.

No socks?

We have socks to give away.

No blankets?

We have blankets.

No sheets - if you have somebody who does have a house but doesn't have sheets to put on their bed because they don't have the money to buy them, then that's giving back."thanks to an outpouring of support from the fort wayne community, pie's clothing closet - named after president and ceo joseph h.

Ayers mother - is providing hundreds of clothes to those in need.

Ayers says this comes at the perfect time.

"it being black history month, we really tried to pick people that have been a legacy, living and passed away, to where we can continue to teach people, our next generation about how to keep our legacy and black culture alive."

Ayers that's why the clothing giveaway is in honor of the late civil rights leader and politician john lewis."he did a lot in the civil rights movement to make sure that everybody had equal rights and we want to teach these young people."

Ayersayers says fort wayne residents donate clothes to his organization every day - folks even leave bags at his doorstep.

Ayers community outreach does four to five clothing giveaways in our city every year.

Thanks to the overwhelming community support, this is the first time they're able to branch out of fort wayne.

"we want to thank our community.

"we want to thank our community.

Really, thank the city of fort wayne and all who contributed and donated clothes to be a blessing to others."

The volunteer team will continue to work throughout the week to prepare the clothes for the giveaway.

They'll load the truck the morning of february 20th and head to lima, ohio.

There, they'll be distributed at the veterans memorial civic center.

