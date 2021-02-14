Meet the rescue team trying to take care of Gaza's four-legged residents

The long-running struggles of Gaza's human population are well known but one charitable organisation is focussed only on helping the Palestinian territory's animal residents.

The long-running struggles of Gaza's human population are well known but one charitable organisation is focussed only on helping the Palestinian territory's animal residents.

The charity is made up of around 15 volunteers who work around the Gaza Strip rescuing pets and strays and treating them at a home in Gaza City.

The self-taught volunteers treat fractures and other injures, sometimes with the help of information they find online.

Dozens of cats live at the charity's base while they are recovering.

The project was created by Saeed Al-Arr who had the idea after completing a dog training course in Russia back in 2006.

According to Saeed, establishing the project was fraught with difficulties and he received little support from local authorities but, he says, the work is worthwhile because it eases the suffering of the territory's four-legged population.