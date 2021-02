'Shouldn't let our enemies sleep in peace': Adhir Chowdhury on 2nd anniversary of Pulwama attack

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on February 14, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spoke on second anniversary of Pulwama attack.

Chowdhury said, "We have lost our brave jawans on that fateful day.

We cannot forget the sacrifice of our brave jawans." "We should not let our enemies to be sleeping in peace till terrorism is wiped out," he added.