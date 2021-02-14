UK Hits 15 Million Covid Vaccinations Target

The UK Government has reached its target of offering a vaccine to the estimated 15 million people in its top four priority groups by 15 February.

The four groups include the over-70s, frontline health and care workers, and the clinically extremely vulnerable.

The next target for Downing Street is getting the jab to the 17.7 million in the next five priority groups - including all over-50s - by the end of April.

The UK mass vaccination programme started on 8 December 2020, when Coventry grandmother Margaret Keenan became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 jab.

The UK has ordered 407 million doses of seven different vaccines, three of which – Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna – have already been approved for use.

Report by Thomasl.

