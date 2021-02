BKU holds candle march in Ludhiana on 2nd anniversary of Pulwama attack

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) paid tribute to the martyrs on the second anniversary of Pulwama attack.

They organised candle march in Punjab's Ludhiana on February 14.

They remembered the brave hearts of Pulwama who sacrificed their lives for the nation two years ago on February 14, 2019.