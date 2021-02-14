Rahul Gandhi: Congress will never implement CAA if voted | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over Arjun Main Battle Tanks to Army Chief General MM Naravane today during his visit to Chennai.

Patiala Court remands Disha Ravi to five-days Delhi Police Special Cell custody.

The Punjab and Haryana Highcourt has issued notice to the Haryana Government over illegal detention of Nodeep Kaur and has sought reply by February 24.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said that his party will never implement the Citizenship Act if voted to power in the state.

The US senate has voted against impeaching the former president, Donald Trump.

