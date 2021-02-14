J&K: Terror plot on Pulwama anniversary busted, temple may have been on target

Jammu & Kashmir Police announced the foiling of a terror plot on the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack.

An alleged terrorist belonging to the Pakistan-based Al-Badr outfit was caught with an improvised explosive device weighing 6 - 6.5 kg.

Police said that he had been tasked with targeting either a temple, a bus stand, a railway station, or the Lakhdata Bazar in Jammu.

On February 14, 2019, a terrorist had targeted a military convoy in Pulwama, killing 40 CRPF soldiers.

The paramilitary force paid tribute to the martyrs with a wreath laying ceremony.

