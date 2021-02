EC committed to conduct peaceful, ethical and inducement free Kerala Assembly elections: Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora held a meeting with political parties, police and other institutions ahead of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

He said that the Election Commission is committed to conduct the forth coming elections in a free, fare, peaceful, accessible, ethical, inducement free and COVID-19 safe election.

He said that term of Kerala Assembly is due to expire on 1st June.