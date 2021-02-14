Will intensify strike if govt will not respond: IMA Prez on 'mixopathy'

While addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on February 14, the president of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dr JA Jayalal said, "We will intensify the strike if the government will not listen to us or not respond.

IMA is not against the public and that is why we have not gone for the closure of the hospitals." "We know our opponents are very big and there are 411 Ayurveda Medical College in India," he added.

The doctors said that the mixing of the two pathies, referred to as 'mixopathy', will inevitably bring doom to the healthcare system in India.

They demand the government to withdraw the order for the sake of the public.