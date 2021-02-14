Coronavirus in numbers: Vaccinations pass 15 million target

The Government said a further 258 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK total to 117,166.Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 135,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.The Government also said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 10,972 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 4,038,078.