Police arrests 3 miscreants during encounter in Greater Noida

An encounter broke out between police and miscreants in Greater Noida on February 14.

Around 3 criminals were arrested by police.

Two cars, one buffalo, cartridges and Rs.

20 thousand were recovered from the culprits.

One of the miscreants had a reward of Rs.

25 thousand.

All three of them had multiple robbery cases under their name.