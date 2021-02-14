Pulwama attack anniversary: Insaniyat Welfare Society organizes blood donation camp in Lucknow

A blood donation camp was organized by Insaniyat Welfare Society in Lucknow's Aishbagh on February 14.

The camp was organized to mark the second anniversary of Pulwama terror attack in which 40 soldiers were martyred.

Donators received a certificate of appreciation for their deed.

Along with this, refreshments were also provided.

Jaish-e-Mohammad's (JeM) suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar rammed his explosive-laden car into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy, killing 40 Indian soldiers.

Convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.