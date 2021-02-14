CA State Senator Mike McGuire comments on former President Trump's acquittal

California's District 2 State Senator Mike McGuire shares his comments on the acquittal of former US President Donald Trump after vote.

Action news now also received a reaction from senator mike mcguire about the impeachment trial.

Mcguire is a democrat representing the 2nd senate district which encompasses the north coast region from marin county to del norte county.

I don't know what it is going to take, it is shameful that the u.s. senate didn't convict former president trump.

Everyone knows that he incited, he incited the insurrection this attack on the capital.

And while the senate's acquittal is deeply disappointing, the former president's remains in hot legal water.

Mcguire goes on to say he supports president biden's vaccine distribution plan..

And he is a firm believer that with president biden the best days are still ahead in america.

Action news now also received a reaction from u.s. representative john garamendi..

Garamendi said in part he will not lose faith or abate his efforts to ensure america remains a shining beacon of hope for democracy..

Garamendi is a democrat who has represented areas of nothern california.

