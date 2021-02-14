Attendees remembered the lives of Abby and Libby, and called for continued efforts to find the killer.

On February 14, dozens gathered for the second annual "Abby and Libby Memorial Walk" at the Delphi Freedom Bridge.

Years since the murder of abigail williams and liberty german.

Today, a group of people gathered at the delphi freedom bridge to honor their lives.

News 18's peter hulett was at the event and has more of what happened.

"there's people here from all over the country" it was four years ago, february 13th, when abigail williams and liberty german were murdered.

And this saturday, dozens came out for the second annual "abby and libby memorial walk" at the delphi freedom bridge.

"it's been four years and there still hasn't been an arrest, and we want to let the people in the world know that we still care and we're still going to fight for justice."

Anthony greeno is the organizer behind the walk, along with his partner randy gravitt.

As a delphi native, he says organizing this event is about unity.

"to me it just shows that we are together.

When something happens in a small community like this... we're family.

Everybody knows everybody here and we come together as one and support one another in everything that we do."

Supporters couldn't walk the trail because of icy conditions.

But the cold didn't stop them from gathering together.

"and for you guys to show up here today in support of abby and libby means the world to me, i know that they would be proud of all of you, i know the family is proud," brian gravitt, brother of randy, was happy so many came out.

"i want to make sure the family knows there are people out there who care, and we're here for support if they need it."

And he urges others to be mindfulthe next time they're at the freedom bridge.

"if you come out, please respect the fact that these are two girls who had a hanious thing happen to them, and because of that they are not alive today."

In delphi, peter hulett, news 18.

Wristbands for abby and libby were given out at the end of the event.

If you have any tips on the killer of abby and libby, please call investigators at 844-459-5786.

