Top 10 Celebrities Who Worked At Fast Food Restaurants

Long before they were in the public eye, these stars were serving the public burgers and fries.
For this list, we’ll be looking at celebrities and other famous individuals who worked in the fast food industry or family restaurant chains at one point or another.
Long before they were in the public eye, these stars were serving the public burgers and fries.
For this list, we’ll be looking at celebrities and other famous individuals who worked in the fast food industry or family restaurant chains at one point or another.
Our countdown includes Pink, James Franco, Barack Obama, and more!