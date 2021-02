Where will Harry and Meghan’s baby fall in the line of succession?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new baby will be eighth in line to the throne.The first seven places will remain unchanged:the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Harry, and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Harry retained his place in the line of succession despite quitting royal life, and dropping his HRH style.

When Harry and Meghan’s new addition arrives, the Duke of York, will move down to ninth place.