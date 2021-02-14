Megan Reyna Updates Road Conditions in Morgan County

Officials Urge Drivers stay off the roads after dark

We want to turn our attention back to the potential for icy and dangerous roads tonight!

Waay31's megan reyna is live in decatur -- megan what is it looking like right now?

So far there are no issues or ice-related wrecks.

I mentioned earlier i spoke to mike swafford with the sheriff's office.

He said really you have less than an hour at this point to get what you need in order to stay indoors for the next few days!

Once the sun goes completely down -- that's when things can start to get dangerous.

So much that -- for employees at the morgan county jail -- they have hummers on stand by to take them to and from work!

So remember -- to stay off the roads if you can.

Al-dot is also on stand by