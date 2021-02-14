Luke Hajdasz Gives tips on staying safe if you must drive on icy roads

Top Off your fluids, check your tires and have an emergency kit in your vehicle

Not try to drive around them.

We continue our team coverage with waay 31's luke hajdasz.

He's live in madison county tonight after speaking to a local towing company about how they respond to storms like this and advice they have for you if you have to drive tonight or tomorrow.

Luke?

With winter storm on its way, mike lapp of lappdog towing in huntsville is prepping his trucks for what could be a very busy couple of days for him... mike lapp owner, lappdog towing "mostly if there are improper tires on their cars, they're going to slide off into ditches, get stuck on the side of the road, avoiding other accidents, stuff like that.

To prepare your car for the storm, lapp says there are a few things you need to do.

Graphic things like checking your tire pressure, fluid levels, filling up with gas, topping off your windshield wiper fluid with one that has deicer in it, and an emergency kit with things like blankets, food or water.

Clay ingram with triple a has similar advice.

Clay ingram aaa spokesperson "if you're out going somewhere and you get stuck and stranded, what do you need to have in your car in case you're sitting on the side of the road for several hours before someone can get to you."

Lapp says the amount of calls he gets can triple a day in storms like the one headed our way.

And he says that's because people are... "trying to drive in it.

And not being precautious.

They're thinking it's dry out and they're driving 60 miles an hour when they should be driving lower speeds like 40 or less due to the fact that there are icy conditions.

They'll have better time to when you wake up tomorrow your car may be covered in ice so make sure you have one of these ice scrapers, use it only on glass surfaces and let the car warm-up.

Don't leave the car unattended once you turn it on - that just makes you an easy target to have your car stolen.

Live in madison county, luke hajdasz, waay 31 news.