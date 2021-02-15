Valentine's Day candy

This is the busiest time of the year for local candy shops

Busiest time of the year.

At the so sweet candy shop in utica, they were busy in the kitchen preparing orders.

The owner says this holiday provides a much needed boost for small locally owned businesses like hers.

.

None .

None "business wise its absolutely fantastic at the end of february.

So this gives us quite the boost inthe r brent kearney gavehechocolate vs two, rosy, thumbs up...and margaret says she will have plenty left over after valentines day on this valentine's day, we found