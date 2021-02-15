Young and old find love on Valentine's Day

Love knows all ages.

Young and old, it has the same things at its core.

One of them: roses.

We caught up with andy buying his wife, bridget, roses, at chesters flowers, in utica.

As you can imagine, life has brought them a lot of ups and downs, over nearly 45 years of marriage.

And after nearly half a century of marriage, she's still his sweetheart.

Their secret?

.

None .

None 5:30:42 "we get along good.it's true.

We tal we discussthings.

Y someing for yoursf withoutlettit ere's more tot than that.you ne.

5:31:00 "gotta love 'em for one thing, definitely.

But you've got to be honest" 5:34:56 "just something special, all girls love roses and flowers" tried and true and young love, too, collided at chester's flowers today.

Chris webb is where andy was oh, probably about 40 years or so ago.

While andy and his wife have 45 years in, chris and his beloved are going on four years.

But the decades seem to disappear when it comes to love...and roses.... 5:35:08 "oh, she's gonna love it.

I feel like all girls deserve a rose, you know, a rose is a flower every girl loves, so, you know, they deserve it" both these men have a message for their special ladies... 5:35:20 "i love you very much with all my heart.

Mom, i love you.

Gram i love you, all the women in my family, i love you guys very much" 5:31:53 'i love you, kiddo.

5:31:23 "she'll cry...yup" > well, i hope she does, because i just did.

Coming up next on newschannel 2 weeke, tugh,we're.

Just what we all need right