Lieutenant Jangles movie (2018) - Matt Dickie, Justin Gerardin, Tamara McLaughlin

Lieutenant Jangles movie (2018) trailer - Plot synopsis: It's the mid 1980's in the most crime ridden city of Australia.

Only one man keeps the scales of justice even.

Cowboy Detective, Lieutenant Jangles.

After his partner is killed in a blazing shootout, Jangles goes on an explosive and blood soaked mission to avenge his death.

His quest for vengeance unintentionally makes him the enemy of a mysterious new crime boss, who has been quietly taking over Brisbane City.

When their paths finally cross, one thing is made clear, this town isn't big enough for the both of them.

Directors: Nicolas Champeaux, Daniel Cordery Writers: Nicolas Champeaux, Daniel Cordery Stars: Matt Dickie, Justin Gerardin, Tamara McLaughlin