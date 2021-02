Well-Known Wisconsinites

February 15th is National Wisconsin Day.

The state is known as 'America's Dairyland' and for those iconic cheese heads worn at Green Bay Packers games, Wisconsin also has some well-known celebrities.

Mark Ruffalo, Heather Graham, Chris Noth, Tony Shalhoub, Chris Farley, Danica Patrick, Liberace, Georgia O'Keeffe, Orson Welles and Harry Houdini all hail from the Badger State.