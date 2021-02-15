Search for the Great Sharks Documentary movie

How much do you know about sharks?

They're represented in media everywhere--but we really don't know much about these sea creatures.

As science becomes more advanced, we are able to better understand the lurking masses that live under the ocean.

From the coast of California to the remote reaches of South and Western Australia, this film pursues blue sharks, whale sharks, and the notorious great white to allow viewers an up-close, educational experience.