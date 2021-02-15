Paradise hero moves back on the Ridge for Valentine's Day

This is a great story about Camp Fire hero Stephen Murray, who is celebrating his love for town and family this Valentine's Day by moving back on the Ridge.

A paradise man who saved dozens of people from the camp fire..

Is moving back to the ridge.

Action news now reporter amy lanski spoke to him about why they decided to move back today.

Amy standup: "i spoke to stephen murray and is wife, who are moving back up to paradise today in this trailer that you see right behind me.

They say valentine's day is a special day for them."

Audrey murray: "valentine's day 2018 i told him i was pregnant with our daughter and i made a big deal out of it, gave him a little box with our positive pregnancy test and today on valentine's day we are moving back to paradise."

Audrey and stephen murray lost their home about 8 months later in the camp fire... stephen murray: "so i worked at apple tree village mobile home park, it was a large, the biggest mobile home park in paradise, so the morning of the fire i knew a lot of the seniors would not know what was going on."

That's when stephen went home to make sure his wife and kids were safe, but then went back to work and helped save residents of the park.

Since then stephen started a non-profit..

Stephen murray "coral apple foundation and with that i have been able to bring in a lot of trailers for the community, and not just here but for the bear fire that happened this year."

Murray still runs his non- profit, but says took another full time job, then of course has his family.

The couple explained despite the fire they still decided to go through with their wedding in may of 2019.

Then bought a new property in paradise.

Audrey murray "the day we closed escrow we came to this circle of trees and we sat down and i gave him this big long speech about life and i love you and got really close to him while he was sitting and was like we are going to have another one!"

Stephen murray "valentine's today is just we are mving back to paradise adn there is a lot of love up here, my heart belongs up here, her heart belongs here.

Why not come back up on valentines day to the place we love."

Amy standup: "murray says they are planning to have their home built right behind me, just in time for their wife to have their second child as a home birth in may.

Reporting from paradise amy lanski action news now coverage you can count on.

Murray and his wife also recently rescued animals from another camp fire survivor