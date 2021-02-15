15 Naxals tie knot with help of Dantewada Police on Valentine's Day

Dantewada Police organised a marriage ceremony for 15 surrendered Naxals on Valentine's Day (February 14) in Chhattisgarh.

Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP), Abhisek Pallava along with several officers was present at the ceremony.

"All of them were carrying rewards and laid down arms in the last 6 months.

The marriage is being performed in presence of their families", said SP Pallava to media persons.

As the part of the 'Lon Varratu' (return home) campaign, more than 300 Naxals have surrendered in front of police in last six months.