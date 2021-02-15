Cases in cerro gordo county.

While many of us are celebrating february 14th as valentines day... some people also know it as national donor day.

"* today has great meaning.

45 years ago she gave a kidney to her father.

Her donation added three years to her fathers life.

She says she is living proof of how this procedure can save lives.

"i allowed him to live 3 years longer and enjoy his family.

It gave me such joy and i was so priviledged to be able to do that nd again i've had not health problems whats so ever.

I've lived a healthy full life, had a child.

Life is wonderful.

Roughly 250 transplants were done statewide last year.