Rochester vaccination site opens

Its door to patients for the first time.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal was there and spoke to people rolling up their sleeps for a first dose.

Today 1500 people ages 65 plus got their first dose of the covid vaccine here at mayo civic center exhibit hall.

When vaccines were approved to be administered in late 2020 ?*- waseca resident kevin bernhardt told his family and friends he was onboard.

Bernhardt: i always said i would first in line.

Today his prediction came true when he was one of the first few hundred patients at rochester community vaccination site.

At 1:30 pm bernhardt got his first dose of moderna right in his left arm.

Bernhardt: "i honestly had sad i didn't know she had even done it.

It was no pain at all."

Bernhardt was one of the 15?

"* hundred people chosen through a lottery system.

Dr: sot: there's a very low no show rate despite the cold because patients are so appreciative.

They are so excited to get the vaccine."

Dr. myles spar helped organized todays event.

He says everything went like clock work.

Dr: " people are in and out really well under 40 minutes.

That includes getting the shot, getting observed for any possible effects afterwards and then getting out of here so this is definitely a very easy process."

Both spar and bernhardt say todays event marks hopefully the begining of the end of the pandemic.

Bernhardt says he's now looks forward to finally spending some time with the gradkids and do some traveling.

Folks who got their shots today have to come back in 28 days for their second dose.

If you're a part of this group and for some reason miss your appointment?

"* a spokesman for the minnestoa department of health say you can ask your primary