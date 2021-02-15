Couple married 59 years shares personal story with dementia diagnosis

This valentine's day we have an unforgettable love story... more than 5 million americans 65 and older are living with alzheimers... the disease can take a toll on love but for others it makes their bond even stronger... kq2's jodie obrien introduces us to a st.

Joseph couple who's fighting a dementia diagnosis together... << (jodie o'brien: reporting) john and kay mallon's love story began so many years ago with their wedding vows to stay together -- in sickness and in health...in 2017 -- their relationship would face sickness after kay was diagnosed with dementia...and while one day her memory may fail... one thing that will never disappear is their love for each other...its a love story that starts like many others...sot: john mallon/husband: "during college, i had a fraternity brother that came to st.

Joe was looking for, we were going to go out for the evening and i had a date, i was looking for a date for him.

So i went to pick him up at a motel in st.

Joe and kay was the receptionist at the desk.

And i thought oh, that doesn't work, you know, so i was going to try to set her up with my buddy.

She couldn't go that night so i called her the next night and said 'hey, would you like to go out?'

And she said 'well yeah, i can tonight' and so but she didn't know if it was going to be me or the fraternity brother so i show up which i didn't know if it was a dissapointmen or what."

For the next 60 years john and kay mallon would build a life together... from starting a family...to living in switzerland...but the latest chapter in their story may be the hardest...kay was diagnosed with dementia four years ago...sot: kay mallon/diagnosed with dementia: "people that we don't, that i haven't seen for a couple, several years.

I don't remember all their names.

But i remember the time with them than when john says the name.

I remember them.

Sot: john mallon/husband: "when i first thought about it, it was kind of like, more than the average, you know, old age i can't remember that right now and it'll come back later.

But it just had totally escaped kay."today her husband john is caring for his wife of 59 years...living up to the vows they made nearly six decades ago.sot: john mallon/husband: "it's kind of payback time.

And yet i don't feel i don't begrudge that at all.

And that's, that's what i meant when i said that, for better or for worse.

And it's not really worse it's just really different."for kay there are more good days then bad...sot: kay mallon/diagnose d with dementia: "there's not a lot of loss in my memory just a little bit.

But i remember so much about the history of my life and all the details of it."

Sot: john mallon/husband: "kay is still pretty functional.

She doesn't remember where everything is in the kitchen.

But she tries to help and she still makes the salads and to do some cooking and so forth.

So that at a certain point that's going to be gone.

And you can't predict when it's going to happen."fear of the diseases' unknown is something kay and more than 5 million americans live with...that number is projected to almost triple to 14 million by the year 2050...it is already the 6th leading cause of death in the nation...sot: john mallon/husband: "it's really easy to get your attitude down or, you know, you're being picked on because this disease has happened to your loved one."john and kay know that in the years to come her dementia will likely progress but they choose to remain fixed in the moment.sot: john mallon/husband: "i don't think he has a fear, she just doesn't think she has a problem.

And that's great.

We're gonna try and keep it that way.

But for me, you know, i've not walked with but i know other people who've been down this road.

And in at least one case, after, you know, five, seven years or something, the disability is really much more pronounced."

Until that day comes they will continue making memories together ...sot: john mallon/husband: "we have been extremely blessed for more than 50 years of that life.

And we're blessed now.

But it's just different now.

So, it's time for me to pay back for 50 some years for this one leading the moral charge, leadership of what's going on in the house, what happens with the kids and how they got raised, they values that they got and all that sort of thing.

Well, my job is different now.

I get a different job in this relationship than i used to have."while never losing sight of the big picture ...sot: kay mallon/diagnosed with dementia: "i always enjoy all my time with john and my life is perfectly happy.

I just thank god all day long for my life with john."john and kay got married on the 4th of july and will celebrate their 59th anniversary this year.

There are around 10- thousand people diagnosed with alzheimer's in the northwest missouri region... but the disease can also create a burden on caregivers.

There are more than 15-million adult caregivers caring for someone with alzheimer's disease or another form of dementia.

Organzations like the alzheimer's association say it's important for caregivers to stay connected in their relationship....and find time to take care of themselves.

(brenda gregg/alzheimer's association: "what you don't want to do is just have your relationship with that person become just a caregiver, and a person that you're caring for, right, you still want that meaningful relationship with your loved one.

So what you really have to do is still invest in that relationship, and take some time to figure out how to connect in a way that's still meaningful.

And oftentimes, that that requires not just being a caregiver, asking for help, have some time for yourself, so that you're not just a caregiver 24-7.") the northwest missouri alzheimer's association holds a virtual caregivers support group on the second and fourth tuesday of every month.

You can call the alzheimer's associations 24-7 helpline for more information.

