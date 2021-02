National Fighter Sports Club organises boat race in Surat

National Fighter Sports Club has organised boat race in Gujarat's Surat on February 14.

Several people, mostly locals from coastal areas of Dumas and Hazira, took part in a boat race yesterday.

The boats run without an engine, solely on wind energy.

"It is a 15-20 km long race wherein 8-10 boats participate every year," said a participant to ANI.