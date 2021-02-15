'Scam 1992' changed my life completely: Actor Pratik Gandhi

The 20th edition of The Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards 2021 was held on February 14.

The awards ceremony was graced by who's who of the Indian television industry.

The lead actor of the popular web series of 2020 'Scam 1992', Pratik Gandhi also attended the event.

Speaking to media, Pratik said, "Web series 'Scam 1992' changed my life completely.

I consider myself lucky enough that I became a part of this web series.

The character which I played touched the hearts of people." "I am doing some web series and films this year.

I am ready to experiment in all the formats," he added.