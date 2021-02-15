Preparing Your Vehicle For Ice

Luke Hajdasz spoke with local towing company and learned what you can do to prepare your car if you do have to hit the road during icy conditions.

As we've mentioned travel tonight and tomorrow is not advised unless absolutely necessary.

It's tempting to want to break up the ice all over your car with a scraper when it's caked all over.

But, that can easily scratch your paint job.

What you do need to do, though, is take care of those glass surfaces.

Windows, windshields and head and tail lights.

Vo: keeping those glass surfaces clear of ice will help you see and be seen.

Before it even gets to this point, though, there are things you can do to help yourself down the road when it comes to driving and in case you get stuck somewhere or in a wreck.

Mike lapp owns lappdog towing in huntsville... sot: mike lapp owner, lappdog towing "check your tire pressure, your fluids, make sure you got a full tank of gas.

Plenty of windshield wiper fluid with de-icer in it for getting the ice off your windows, an extra blanket, maybe water in your car in case something happens and you're waiting a long time for somebody to get to you at least you'll have a warm blanket and something to drink."

Lapp says on stormy days like the ones we're expecting he can get up to triple the amount of calls he would on a regular, sunny day so it's really important you are prepared in case you're stuck waiting for help for a bit.

In madison, luke hajdasz, waay 31 news.