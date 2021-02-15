2021 Lexus NX 300 F Sport Driving Video

For 2021, the Lexus NX 300 and 300h will be offered in Nori Green Pearl with the addition of Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert as standard equipment, the Lexus Safety System+ 2.0.

Drivers also have the added convenience of the HomeLink feature added to the Navigation option.

The NX 300’s raised driving position evokes a sporty driving experience with features to complement a busy lifestyle.

This includes the Lexus Safety System+ 2.0 as standard equipment, Lexus Enform Wi-Fi (with 4GB of data complimentary for 3 months) and a power back door with kick sensor available as a standalone option.

Additional options include: Intuitive Parking Assist, a system designed to notify the driver of the location of detected objects and proximity, helping with routine tasks like parallel parking.

A driving experience that is never ordinary, the NX driver faces a sculpted metal-faced four-dial gauge cluster with 3D speedometer and tachometer displays.

Gauges in the F SPORT feature full-length illuminated needles.

A 4.2-inch Thin Film Transistor (TFT) LCD in the center of the instrument cluster provides a full-color Multi Information Display (MID).

A change in drive modes using the Drive Mode Select triggers a colored illumination in the MID – red for Sport mode, for example.

The MID can also display phone and audio information.