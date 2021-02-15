Maharashtra: Covid cases on the rise, records 4,092 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

As the total Covid cases in India are spiralling down, the infection seems to be on the rise in Maharashtra, which had already been recording highest number of cases in India.

On Sunday, the state reported more than 4,000 Covid cases after a span of 39 days, while Mumbai reported over 600 cases after over a month.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 4,092 new cases taking the overall caseload to 20,64,278.

The state last recorded 4,000-plus cases (4,382) on January 6.

