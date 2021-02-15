16 killed after truck overturns in Jalgaon, PM Modi expresses grief

Sixteen people were killed and five others injured after a truck carrying labourers overturned and fell into a roadside pit in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

The deceased included two children, aged 3 and 5 years, and a 15-year-old girl.

The accident happened when the truck was on its way to Yawal tehsil in Jalgaon from Dhule.

All the injured have been admitted to the Jalgaon Civil Hospital.

Prime Minister tweeted to express his grief at the accident.

‘Heart-wrenching truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra.

Condolences to the bereaved families.

May the injured recover at the earliest,’ PM Modi tweeted.