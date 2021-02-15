Coronavirus: 15m people in the UK have now had their first COVID jab - what about wider Europe?

The British government says the majority of the top four most vulnerable groups have had or been offered a first dose.
But other European countries are doing better in terms of full vaccinations.
The British government says the majority of the top four most vulnerable groups have had or been offered a first dose.
But other European countries are doing better in terms of full vaccinations.
Government data up to March 11 shows that 23,314,525 people have received a first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine, a rise of 260,809 on..
Tamil Nadu Minister Sellur K Raju took the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine in Madurai on March 08. Second phase of COVID-19..