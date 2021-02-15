Terrifying footage as giant swing falls to ground injuring 16 at Chinese amusement park

A swing ride fell to the ground injuring 16 people at an amusement park in southern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Shaoyang in Hunan Province on February 13, shows a swing ride suddenly losing control and the chairs plummeting to the ground.

According to reports, 16 people including riders and people standing around were injured and sent to hospital.

The amusement park has been suspended and the case is being investigated.

The video was provided by local media with permission.