Hundreds of people join march in Nantes, France, to protest lack of work due to COVID-19 restrictions

Entertainment industry workers including musicians, dancers and artists gathered with their supporters in Nantes, France, on February 13 to protest the lack of work due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Footage shows many marching together, carrying signs and placards while singing in solidarity.

It was estimated that close to 1,000 people gathered to ask the government to allow entertainment industry workers to return to work.

Many haven't worked for months and are now impoverished by their situation and they call on the government to act.