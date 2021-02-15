Arctic blast sees Texas experience one of its coldest winters in decades Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 00:35s 15 Feb 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Texas is experiencing one of its coldest winters in decades as temperatures plummet to as low as minus 13 degrees Celsius. Footage from February 14 shows snow continuing to fall in San Antonio. The state's Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration in every county as conditions grow colder.