Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, February 15, 2021

Arctic blast sees Texas experience one of its coldest winters in decades

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:35s 0 shares 1 views
Arctic blast sees Texas experience one of its coldest winters in decades
Arctic blast sees Texas experience one of its coldest winters in decades

Texas is experiencing one of its coldest winters in decades as temperatures plummet to as low as minus 13 degrees Celsius.

Footage from February 14 shows snow continuing to fall in San Antonio.

Texas is experiencing one of its coldest winters in decades as temperatures plummet to as low as minus 13 degrees Celsius.

Footage from February 14 shows snow continuing to fall in San Antonio.

The state's Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration in every county as conditions grow colder.

You might like