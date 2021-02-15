‘Scam 1992 changed my life completely…’: Actor Pratik Gandhi

Pratik Gandhi, the breakout star of Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, said the web series changed his life completely.

The actor was speaking at the Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards 2021.

The 20th edition of the award ceremony was held on February 14 in Mumbai.

Gandhi also said that he is now ready to experiment with all formats and is currently working on a couple of web series and films. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story follows the meteoric rise and subsequent downfall of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was implicated in the stock market scam of 1992.

