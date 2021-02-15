My Hot Gran Gets Attention From Teen Boys | My Extraordinary Family

A 64-YEAR OLD grandmother is dividing opinions in her family over her racy fitness photos on social media.

Model and fitness coach, Lesley from Melbourne, Australia began working out at 50 years old after she split from her ex husband.

Not only does she feel her workouts have turned back time, but it’s made her closer to her fitness-fanatic granddaughter Tia.

Tia and Lesley both have a large Instagram following, and receive a lot of attention from their photographs.

Tia, aged 19, loves her gran's glamorous look.

She said: “She just looks amazing for her age.” But Lesley’s daughter Vanessa, 42, thinks her mom should tone things down when it comes to her Instagram photos.

She said: “There are times when I’ll go on my Instagram and I’ll see what she’s posted and I’ll call her and say ‘Mum delete it'.

She’s not a teenager, but it’s what she likes to do - so I have to support her with it.

I’m proud of my mum with what she’s done, it is her passion and it’s what she’s good at.” Lesley said: “I can’t cover it up, if I want to show it, then I can show it.”