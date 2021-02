President Biden wants to ban assault rifles and require background checks for all gun sales.

PRESIDENT BIDEN’S FOCUS WILL BECOORDINATING MORE EFFICIENTVACCINE PRODUCTION.THE PRESIDENT IS ALSO FOCUSINGON GUN REFORM.PRESIDENT BIDEN IS CALLING ONCONGRESS TO PASS WHAT HE ISCALLING "COMMON SENSE GUNREFORM".THE PRESIDENT SAYS HE WANTS TOBAN ASSAULT WEAP