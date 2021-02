Memorial held for Parkland victims Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:15s 15 Feb 2021 0 shares 3 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Memorial held for Parkland victims A memorial was held for the children at Parkland who were gunned down by a fellow student.

CAPACITY MAGAZINES, AND HE WANTSTO REQUIRE BACKGROUND CHECKS FORALL GUN SALES.THAT CALL FOR GUN REFORM FROMPRESIDENT BIDEN COMES AS PEOPLEIN PARKLAND HELD A MEMORIAL FOTHE VICTIMS OF THE PARKLANDSHOOTINGPEOPLE IN PARKLAND GATHERED TOPAY RESPECTS, AND REMEMBER 17