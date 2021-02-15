Basant Panchami 2021: बसंत पंचमी का पावन पर्व 16 फरवरी 2021, मंगलवार को श्रद्धा, उल्लास से मनाया जाएगा। इस दिन माघ मास का चौथा प्रमुख स्नान पर्व भी है। इस अवसर पर संगम में लाखों श्रद्धालु ब्रह्ममुहूर्त से आस्था की डुबकी लगाएंगे। इस अवसर पर विधिविधान से मां सरस्वती का पूजन -अर्चन किया जाएगा।
Basant Panchami 2021: अबूझ मुहूर्त, सरस्वती के साथ करें गायत्र
