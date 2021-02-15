Huge drop in COVID cases among vaccinated Israelis

Israel's largest healthcare provider is reporting a 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 infections among 600,000 people who received two doses of the Pfizer's vaccine in the country's biggest study to date.
Megan Revell reports.
Israel's largest healthcare provider is reporting a 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 infections among 600,000 people who received two doses of the Pfizer's vaccine in the country's biggest study to date.
Megan Revell reports.
Research by an Israeli healthcare provider shows people who get the Pfizer vaccine are at least 90% less likely to get symptomatic..
Symptomatic cases of COVID-19 are dropping by 94% after two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to the largest study of..