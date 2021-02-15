Local doctor develops free injury assessment app

HOMEPAGE.IF YOU OR YOUR CHILDGET INJURED PLAYING ASPORT, WOULD YOU KNOWWHAT TO DO?OR MAYBE A BETTERQUESTION IS THIS: WOULDYOU BE CONFIDENT GOINGTO AN EMERGENCY ROOMIF YOU'RE NOT SURE HOWSEVERE THE INJURY IS,AND YOU DON'T WANT TOBE IN A HOSPITALENVIRONMENT RIGHTNOW?NEW THIS MORNING-ALOCAL DOCTOR HASDEVELOPED A FREE APPTO HELP YOU WITH THATPROBLEM."so the weekend soccergame, the Tuesday nightINJURY.Dr. Brett Miller/Sports MedicineSpecialist"You may have hurt yourshoulder two weeks ago, andyou thought it would getbetter.

Well that's not anemergency, but yet you don'twant to be juggled around tothree different places andmiss three days of work andspend three copays."THAT'S WHY HEDEVELOPED THE HURTAPP.

IT CONNECTS YOUDIRECTLY WITH ANORTHOPEDIC DOCTOR.WHEN YOU LOG INTO THEAPP, THE RESPONDER,SOMETIMES EVEN DR.MILLER HIMSELF, WILL ASKYOU SOME QUESTIONSABOUT THE INJURY, ANDMAYBE EVEN ASK FOR APICTURE.Dr. Brett Miller/Sports MedicineSpecialistReally, our expertise isgetting you to the right officeand the right person, so thatyou have one visit one copayand it's done.OR YOU MIGHT GET SOMEGUIDANCE TACKLING THEPROBLEM YOURSELF.BROOKE SIMPSON NEEDEDHELP FOR A SITUATIONTHOUSANDS OF PARENTSHAVE EXPERIENCED: PAINAT THE BOUNCE HOUSE.Brooke Simpson/HURT app user"She's tiny, and she was beinghelped up onto the obstaclecourse by another girl, andthey pulled her elbow out ofplace."THE INJURY IS CALLED ANURSE MAID'S ELBOW.

DR.MILLER RESPONDED ONTHE APP, AND SENT AYOUTUBE LINK TO SHOWHER WHAT TO DO.Brooke Simpson/HURT app user"Basically turn her forearmone way, and then pull it up,so like that, and pull it up.Andif it pops, that's good.

And itdid.

And she felt better."BROOKE DID TOO.Brooke Simpson/HURT app user"Thank you!

Success, allbetter, thank you so much!"MILLER THINKS THIS APPCOULD CHANGE THEMEDICAL FIELD.Dr. Brett Miller/Sports MedicineSpecialist"and if we can save all thoseemergency room visits thatdon't need to happen that'sgoing to lower health carecosts save employers moneysave employees money."AND HE THINKS MOMS,DADS, AND WEEKENDWARRIORS WILL LOVE IT.Dr. Brett Miller/Sports MedicineSpecialist"I mean, who will ever gostand in line at chipotle a nowyou just put it on your APPand you pick it up and that'swhat the hurt APP is going todo for injuries."YOU WILL BE ASKED TOPUT IN YOUR INSURANCEWHEN YOU DOWNLOADTHE HURT APP, BUT THAT'SJUST SO THEY CANCONNECT YOU WITH THERIGHT DOCTORS.

YOURINSURANCE WON'T BEBILLED FOR THECONSULTATION.

DR.MILLER SAYS THEY'REFOCUSED MOSTLYLOCALLY RIGHT NOW, BUTTHEY HOPE TO ROLL ITOUT NATIONWIDE BY THEEND OF NEXT YEAR