Tax Tip: Should you file now or wait?

IT'S TAX SEASON, AND ALL THISWEEK, FOX 4 WANTS TO GIVE YOUTIPS TO HELP YOU FILE.

WITH THECOVID-19 PANDEMIC, IT’S BEEN ABIT OF A STRANGE YEAR, AND MANYOF YOU HAVE ASKED US QUESTIONSABOUT FILING YOUR TAXES.SHOULD YOU FILE NOW?

SHOULD YOUWAIT UNTIL THE NEXT STIMULUSBILL PASSES?

SO, WE’VE PARTNEREDWITH ADAM BRUNO OVER ATEVOLUTION RETIREMENT SERVICESAND WEALTH MANAGEMENT TO HELPYOU OUT.TODAY’S FIRST TAX TIP━ BRUNOSAYS CLOSELY ANALYZE YOUR INCOMEFOR 2019 AND 202ADAM BRUNO - EVOLUTIONRETIREMENT SERVICES "now if itwas lower in 2020 than in 2019,than you probably should filesooner rather than later,because that’s going to put youin line for your stimuluspayments.

Now on the opposite,if 2020 was better than 2019,you kind of don’t necessarilywant to file right away.

Youwant to let this shake out andsee what happens in Washingtonbecause you have until April15th" 26 SECKEEP IN MIND━ THE AMOUNT OFMONEY YOU’LL GET IN THE NEXTSTIMULUS CHECK, IS BASED ON YOURINCOME.

SO BASED ON THE LAST TWOSTIMULUS BILLS, IF YOU MAKE LESSTHAN 75-THOUSAND DOLLARS, OR IFYOU AND YOUR SPOUSE MAKE UNDER150-THOUSAND, YOU’LL GET A FULLSTIMULUS CHECK.

SO REMEMBER THATWHEN COMPARING YOUR INCOMEBETWEEN 2019 AND 2020.BRUNO SAYS TO ALSO REMEMBER━YOU CAN FILE AN EXTENSION ONAPRIL 15TH, TO *FILE YOUR TAXESLATER, BUT YOU STILL HAVE TO*PAY THE TAXES OWED BY THEN, ORELSE YOU’LL BE DEALING WITHINTEREST.STICK WITH US ON FOX 4 M