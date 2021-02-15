Nikita, Shantanu attended Poetic Justice Foundation's Zoom meeting: Delhi Police

Delhi Police Cyber Cell Joint CP Prem Nath in a press conference on February 15 informed that environmentalist Nikita Jacob and Shantanu attended a Zoom meeting organised by pro-Khalistani Canada-based outfit Poetic Justice Foundation in which modalities were worked out.

Prem Nath said, "Many screenshots of the toolkit were available on open source and were investigated.

When probe was able to fetch enough information, a search warrant was obtained from Court on 9th February, against Nikita Jacob, one of the editors of the toolkit Google document." Arrest warrant has been issued against Nikita Jacob and Shantanu for their alleged involvement in 'toolkit' case.

The toolkit on farmers protest was shared by environmentalist Greta Thunberg which sparked controversy in India.

Later, she deleted it.